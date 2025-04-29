Ex-NBA Champion's Strong Anthony Edwards Statement After Game 4 vs Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves look to close out their first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Minnesota won a nailbiter Sunday, defeating the Lakers 116-113 to grab a 3-1 series lead. Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards led the way with 43 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Edwards played the entire second half and recorded his fifth 40-point playoff scoring game in his young career. ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins went on TV recently to praise the former No. 1 overall pick and his impact at only 23 years old.
"His mental toughness is just different. The dog in him is just different", Perkins said while speaking on Edwards. "Anthony Edwards is every former player's favorite player. I wish I could have played with Anthony Edwards..... He is a pit," the former NBA champion said on the NBA on ESPN show.
Edwards is starting to make a name for himself because of his playoff performances. Last season, the former Georgia standout helped defeat the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Next, he guided Minnesota past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals. Defeating LeBron James and Luka Doncic in these playoffs would only add to the aura of Edwards and his young Timberwolves team.
Minnesota has used its youth and athleticism to frustrate the Lakers in the last couple of games. In Game 4, the Wolves erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, holding LeBron James to zero points in the quarter as they took a commanding lead in the series. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles.
