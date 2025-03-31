Former Knicks Player Re-Signs With Pelicans Before Clippers Game
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had the greatest season as they are currently 21-54 amid the final regular-season stretch. With just seven games left in the regular season, the Pelicans sit in 14th place in the Western Conference, only beating out the Utah Jazz.
Despite being eliminated from the playoffs already, the Pelicans are not giving up completely. New Orleans beat the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing by five points on Sunday and have now won two of their last three games.
The Pelicans will be back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers for their April opener on Wednesday, but have made a roster move before their next meeting.
On Monday morning, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Pelicans were signing Elfrid Payton to a second 10-day contract.
The former top-ten NBA draft pick has spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets throughout his career, but seems to always find a good home in New Orleans.
Payton has played in 11 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals, becoming a valuable playmaker for a lackluster New Orleans team.
The 31-year-old veteran guard has certainly shown enough to earn a second 10-day contract, and likely would have earned a rest-of-season standard contract if there was more time left in the regular season.
