Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Hornets
Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets is both teams' last game in March.
Each team has long been eliminated from playoff contention and will look to use a high draft pick to build for the future. The Pelicans hoped this year would build on last season when they won 49 games, the second-most in franchise history.
A major reason for the team's success last year was the health of star forward Zion Williamson, who played a career-high 70 games a season ago. Williamson has played in less than half of those games this year, and the Pelicans' record reflects that. The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday's game, with Williamson listed on the report.
The two-time all-star will miss his fifth straight game with back soreness. Williamson has suffered injuries to his hamstring, ankle, calf, and back this year in a season the Pelicans hoped to compete for a championship. Instead, they will head into the offseason, missing the playoffs after having so much hope last offseason.
Williamson recently spoke to reporters about what it requires to win a championship, and the former No. 1 overall pick spoke about improving his defense individually and as a team.
"We want to be a championship caliber team in the future. The best player is going to have to be able to guard. That's what it comes down to, especially in the Finals." Williamson has done his part this season living up to that statement, averaging a career-high in blocks and steals this season.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
