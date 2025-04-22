Former NBA Executive Breaks Silence on Leaving Organization for Pelicans
A new era of New Orleans Pelicans basketball begins with the hiring of Joe Dumars as the executive vice president of basketball operations. Dumars replaces former executive David Griffin, who New Orleans fired after the team went 21-61, the second-worst season in franchise history. Griffin spent seven seasons in New Orleans, but the Pelicans never advanced past the first round of the playoffs.
Dumars inherits a team with many questions moving forward, including the future of its best player, Zion Williamson. The two-time all-star's name has been linked to numerous trade rumors heading into their offseason. Still, at his introductory press conference, Dumars told reporters how excited he is to be in New Orleans.
"There are just not a lot of places I would have left New York for... I loved it at the league office, all the people on the 20th floor", Dumars told reporters. "I wasn't looking to leave but sometimes opportunities come along and you know Right Place, Right time, Right People."
The former Detroit Pistons great has been the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations since 2022. Dumars was a lead executive for the Detroit Pistons during the early 2000s, culminating in the Pistons' winning the NBA championship in 2004. That season, Dumars was named the NBA's Executive of the Year for his efforts in putting that championship team together.
Now, Dumars is trying to figure out how to help the Pelicans contend in the Western Conference. New Orleans has not won a playoff series since the 2017-2018 season, and with uncertainty in Williamson's future, it might be in line for a franchise rebuild.
