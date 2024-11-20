Former NBA Lottery Pick Reportedly Signs With New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries. With most of their top rotation players sidelined, the Pelicans needed to make a move.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a deal with guard Elfrid Payton. His agent, Darrell Comer of Tandem, confirmed this with ESPN. Payton, a New Orleans-area native, had a previous stint with the Pelicans during the 2018-2019 season.
Payton impressed in his debut in a Pelicans jersey, recording a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and ten assists. He made a bit of history at the time, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to record five straight triple-doubles in a season. The former ULL standout started 42 games for the year and scored 10.6 points, a career-high 7.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.
With the many injuries on the Pelicans roster, it made sense to utilize Payton, who was with the team in Nashville for training camp this summer. The Pelicans are without CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Zion Williamson. New Orleans' offense has suffered without a true lead guard to initiate the team's offensive sets.
The Pelicans rank No. 25 in the NBA in assists per game, but they have been dead last in assists per contest over the last three games. There is hope that CJ McCollum will return soon after participating in contact drills during practice, but there are no definitive return dates for the remaining players sidelined with injuries.
New Orleans waived guard Jaylen Nowell to create the space to sign Payton. The Pelicans travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
