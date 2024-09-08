Former New Orleans Pelicans Forward Signs With Chicago Bulls
Former New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell has a new home after signing a deal with the Chicago Bulls this weekend according to HoopsHype. Liddell will compete for the final roster spot on the team or an available two-way deal for Chicago. The former Illinois standout has had a busy summer.
New Orleans traded Liddell to the Atlanta Hawks, along with Larry Nance, Jr., Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks to acquire Dejounte Murray. His time in Atlanta was short. After playing in five Summer League games for Atlanta, averaging 7.8 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots, he was traded to the Suns for forward David Roddy.
Less than a month later, the Suns released the former second-round pick, leaving him to seek a new home.
Liddell was originally the No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for the Pelicans. The former Ohio State forward suffered a torn ACL during a Summer League game that sidelined him for his entire rookie season. He rehabbed until his return in 2023, where he played eight regular games.
He was a highly-touted high school player in Illinois. Liddell was named Mr. Basketabll in Illinois during his last two high school years. He played at Ohio State for three seasons, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team his junior season. He waived his remaining year of eligibility to declare for the NBA Draft in 2022.
Liddell showed real promise during his G League stint with the Birmingham Squadrons. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 26 games. New Orleans signed Liddell to a multi-year deal in the offseason.
The Pelicans have a full roster after the signing of Devonte Green, who last played for the Chicago Bulls. New Orleans made a move toward gaining some financial flexibility by cutting sharpshooting forward Matt Ryan whose contract was guaranteed on opening night. The team re-signed him a few days later.
Most of the storylines surrounding the Pelicans have to do with Brandon Ingram and his ongoing contract disputes. The former All-Star forward seeks a max contract extension worth over $200 million. Talks are at a stalemate and the Pelicans scorer heads into the season without a deal in place. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and can sign with any team. New Orleans held voluntary workouts in California last week and Ingram did not participate, even though he was expected to.
The Pelicans could get a chance to see Liddell up close and personal to begin the year. New Orleans hosts the Bulls on opening night at the Smoothie King Center.