Former New Orleans Pelicans Teammates Win Gold With Team USA
Former New Orleans Pelicans teammates Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are gold medal winners.....again. Team USA captured the gold with a tightly contested matchup against the French National Team. The Americans pulled away late, thanks to a Steph Curry flurry in the fourth quarter, and defeated the Frenchmen 98-87 to capture the fifth straight Olympic Gold Medal for Team USA.
Former Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday made a bit of history on Saturday. He became just the second NBA player ever to win a championship and a gold medal in the same summer twice. The other was Scottie Pippen. Holiday won his first NBA title in 2021 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. He won a second title this past year with the Boston Celtics and is now an Olympic gold medalist again.
Anthony Davis was just a rookie with New Orleans the first time he joined Team USA in 2012. The former number-one overall pick had not suited up for New Orleans before being thrust into Olympic play because of injuries to key centers that year. Davis played in seven games, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game.
Both players had significant contributions to the victory. Davis was dominant defensively, blocking a game-high four shots and leading both teams with nine rebounds. Holiday was his usual pesky self on defense and finished the game with 6 points and 4 assists on 19 minutes of play.
The duo played four seasons together in New Orleans, making the playoffs once together. They eventually lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, but that 2017-2018 Pelicans team marked the last one to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
Davis was subsequently traded to the Lakers the following season, while Holiday was dealt to the Bucks a year later. Both players won a championship in their first year with their new teams. While it's unlikely Holiday will return for the 2028 Olympics, Davis could be there to capture a potential third gold medal when the Summer Games are held in Los Angeles.
The Pelicans were represented by a couple of current players. Jose Alvarado helped Puerto Rico to their first Olympic berth since 2002. Newly-acquired center Daniel Theis and the German Team had their highest Olympic finish with a fourth-place standing after losing the Bronze Medal game to Serbia.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could find himself on the 2028 team. With many of the veterans like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry likely playing in their last Olympics this year, Team USA will need a fresh infusion of new blood.
Williamson will be 28 in four years and is coming off the healthiest year of his career. If he keeps that same bill of health over the next few years, Williamson could find himself playing a prominent role in the next iteration of a 'Dream Team.'