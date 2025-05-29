Former OKC Thunder Executive Joins New Orleans Pelicans
The 2025 NBA offseason has been one of major changes for the New Orleans Pelicans. After hiring Pistons legend Joe Dumars as the President of Basketball Operations, the Pelicans also made three new hires on top of that.
Troy Weaver became the new Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, Jason Hervey became the new Director of Player Personnel, and Davis Smith became the new Basketball Operations Manager.
Troy Weaver, in particular, was the former assistant GM for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his first season in 2008, he was most notably known for being responsible for pushing the team to draft Russell Westbrook with the number four pick.
In 2020, Weaver was named the GM of the Detroit Pistons. Throughout that time, the Pistons had a horrible record of 54-192 before Weaver ultimately stepped down in 2024. However, he also drafted Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Luka Garza. After that, Weaver served a brief stint with the Washington Wizards.
The New Orleans Pelicans have done a decent job of drafting talent, with players like Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi. Talent hasn't necessarily been an issue for the Pelicans, it's been a matter of health. The whole team was decimated with injuries last season, and Zion Williamson has barely been available for the playoffs.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Swaps $60 Million Celtics Star With Top Defensive Player
ESPN Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Wolves Game 2
Rising NBA Star Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'Foul Baiting'