Four-Time NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Cooper Flagg Statement
The Dallas Mavericks, with only a 1.8% chance to land the top selection, walked away as winners during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. After parting ways with franchise superstar Luka Doncic at the trade deadline, they'll have another shot at landing a franchise great with Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg expected to be the top pick.
Flagg helped lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance last year and took home National Player of the Year honors. Even though a majority of mock drafts have Flagg penciled in, former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins believes there's a different prospect who should be going at the top.
"To me Ace Bailey is the number one pick...He's the closest thing we've seen to a Tracy McGrady," Cousins shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "But I don't see Nico [Harrison], there's no way he keeps that pick," Cousins added.
While Bailey was viewed as a potential top overall pick entering the college season, he's since been outshone by his own teammate, Dylan Harper. That shouldn't discredit Bailey, however, who has the skills to be one of the best three-level scorers in the NBA. But Flagg's combination of individual and team success makes it a hard case to pull for Bailey.
However, as we've seen in the past, going first overall doesn't mean you'll end up being the best player. If Bailey does end up in the right system and is developed to what he can be, he could be a top 20 player in the NBA before we know it.
