Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the third and final time this season on Friday night.
The Lakers have defeated the Pelicans four straight times and look to sweep the season series this year. New Orleans' season has been plagued with injury, and they hope to finish this year and look to build for the future.
Los Angeles has their sights set on another NBA championship and currently holds the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have been re-energized since trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Both teams released their injury report for Friday's game in Los Angeles.
New Orleans has a massive injury list that includes star forward Zion Williamson (back), who is ruled out for the remainder of the season. Joining Williamson are CJ McCollum (foot), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Herb Jones (shoulder), Brandon Boston (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (back), and Dejounte Murray (Achilles). New Orleans has not won a game in L.A. since April 1st, 2022.
The Los Angeles Lakers have three players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is probable with a left groin strain. The Lakers are on a back-to-back.
Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy, and Maxi Kleber is out with a right foot surgery recovery.
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Clippers
Willie Green's Honest Statement on Zion Williamson's Injury
Stephen A. Smith's Brutal One-Word Statement on Zion Williamson