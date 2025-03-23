Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for an early matinee game.
Last week, Detroit handed the Pelicans their worst home loss of the year, a 46-point drubbing in New Orleans. The Pistons are in position for their first playoff appearance since the 2017-2018 season, while New Orleans has been out of playoff contention for a while.
Most of the Pelicans' issues have been due to their lack of good health this season. Major injuries to key players started early this season and continued for the majority of the year. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's game in Detroit.
The biggest concern for the Pelicans is Zion Williamson's health. The two-time All-Star has been ruled out with back soreness. Williamson missed Friday's game in Minnesota with back issues and has only appeared in 30 games this season. New Orleans is 9-32 when Zion does not play this year.
Seven players are ruled out for New Orleans, including Zion Williamson (back), Yves Missi (hip), Brandon Boston (ankle), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), and Lester Quinones (G League assignment). Jose Alvarado (illness) has been upgraded to available.
Detriot touts an intensive list, with six players out against the Pelicans. Tim Hardaway, Jr. (ankle), Jaden Ivey (fibula), Ron Harper, Jr (G League), Daniss Jenkins (G League), Bobi Klintman (G League), and Tolu Smith (G League) are out on Sunday afternoon. Detroit is 39-32 on the season, currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
