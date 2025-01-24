Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Memphis on Friday to face the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. Memphis has been among the best teams in the Western Conference through the first half of the season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are struggling after another injury-riddled season for many of their top players.
New Orleans envisioned the addition of Dejounte Murray to a team that won 49 games last season, which would help them become contenders in the Western Conference. However, because of the injuries, Murray, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson have not played a single game together this season. Both teams released their injury reports for Friday's game.
The Pelicans will have five players out against the Grizzlies, including Williamson, who is listed out as he recovers from an illness. He missed the team's last game against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Joining Williamson are Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League), and Antonio Reeves (G League). Starting center Yves Missi returns after a two-game absence from illness and is probable to play on Friday.
On the Grizzlies side, Memphis lists four players who will miss Friday's game. Marcus Smart (finger), Jake LaRavia (back), Zyon Pullin (G League), and Yuki Kawamura (G League) won't suit up against the Pelicans. Santi Aldama is questionable with a non-Covid illness.
Memphis won the first two matchups this year against New Orleans, and a win on Friday gives them the season series edge. Friday's tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.
