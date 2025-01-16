Jason Kidd Calls Out Referees After Blown Call In Pelicans-Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans get their second win in as many nights with a 119-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams played without their stars, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving sat for the Mavericks, and Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram missed for the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray led all scorers with 30 points on 10/22 shooting from the field.
The game was a back-and-forth affair late in the fourth quarter and ended with a bit of controversy. The referees missed a clear goaltending call on New Orleans as the Mavericks attempted to take the lead with under two seconds left. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III hit the basketball as it came off the glass, but the refs swallowed the whistle. Murphy III was fouled and made the two free throws, which was the game's final score.
Dallas head coach Jason Kidd voiced his frustration with the non-call postgame when asked about the refs decision not to blow the whistle.
"I think they (the refs) were scared to death to do anything, so they did nothing", Kidd told reporters.
When asked whether the team would protest the call, Kidd said he wasn't sure and that those decisions are made by the people higher up in the organization.
Dallas has lost seven of their last nine games, struggling without their star guard Luka Doncic, who injured his calf during the team's Christmas Day game. Doncic expects to be out until sometime in February.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won three of their last four games and are playing much-improved basketball despite their 10-32 record on the year. Williamson's return has aided the team's more competitive play, but the Pelicans have also won the last two games he's missed.
