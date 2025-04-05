JJ Redick Gets Honest on Dalton Knecht's Minutes After Lakers-Pelicans
When the season began, it seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers found a diamond in the rough when they drafted Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
Then, suddenly, in February, Knecht's minutes took a drastic hit after the Lakers vetoed trading him to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams.
On Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Knecht found his way back into the rotation, playing 20 minutes and putting up 12 points on 50% shooting.
After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed Knecht's lack of playing time.
"We haven't given up on Dalton," Redick said. "We feel like he can help us win a game in the playoffs."
As the Knecht trade saga unfolded, it somewhat made him a fan favorite among Lakers fans. They knew he was capable of contributing, but they also knew it was probably rough that he almost got sent packing.
"It's cool that I'm a fan favorite, so when I step on the court, I try to put on a show for them," Knecht said about himself.
In all honesty, the Lakers may be too deep of a team to have steady minutes for Dalton Knecht. However, if someone gets hurt on the team in the playoffs, there's a very easy spot for him to jump back in and contribute.
