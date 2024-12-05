Kevin Durant's Injury Status for Suns vs Pelicans
No team in the Western Conference is more desperate for a win than the New Orleans Pelicans. What started as a promising season after newly acquired star Dejounte Murray quickly became a nightmare filled with injuries.
New Orleans is currently on a nine-game losing streak and has the worst record in the Western Conference at 4-18. While the team may be getting some reinforcements in the form of Brandon Ingram, they're getting a little luck on their side tonight, too.
The Phoenix Suns have officially listed superstar forward Kevin Durant as out against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. The Suns have not been a good team this season when Durant is out with injury. In seven games without Durant this season, the Phoenix Suns have a record of 1-6.
If the Pelicans have both Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones somehow suit up tonight, they'll have a legitimate chance of ending their losing streak against the Phoenix Suns. For all of the bad luck that the Pelicans have endured this season, tonight should be a moment where they could finally get lucky for once. If they don't win tonight, they're going to have an even tougher Oklahoma City Thunder team waiting for them on Saturday.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
