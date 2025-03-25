Key Player Ruled Out With Injury in Pelicans vs 76ers
The injury bug continues to bite the New Orleans Pelicans as their season is dwindling to a close. Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins left Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle injury. Hawkins injured his ankle as the first half ended on a missed layup attempt.
The former UConn standout returned momentarily in the second half and made a three-point shot but quickly went to the locker room after his next attempt. Hawkins has battled back injuries for much of the season, struggling to find his rhythm from beyond the arc. New Orleans announced the second-year guard would not return to the game.
Hawkins has appeared in 54 games this season, averaging 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. His three-point shooting has dipped from his rookie season, when he shot 36.6% from distance. This season, those numbers have dipped to under 34%, as the Pelicans have struggled to consistently make outside shots.
New Orleans drafted Hawkins with the No. 14th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after the 6-foot-5 guard helped guide the Huskies to a National Championship. The Pelicans needed three-point shooting, and Hawkins fit the bill from his prolific run through the NCAA Tournament.
New Orleans hoped pairing Hawkins with CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III would give the team a dynamic scoring depth from distance.
This season, injuries have been the hallmark of the Pelicans year. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones have missed significant time this season. New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
