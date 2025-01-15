Kyrie Irving's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks travel to New Orleans and face the Pelicans on Wednesday evening. Dallas is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kyrie Irving returned after a two-week absence to deal with bulging disc issues in his back.
The 32-year-old struggled in his return, scoring 11 points on just 4/18 shooting from the field. Irving said postgame that he was happy to return to play but hasn't dealt with back injuries in his career. The plan was to be cautious with him moving forward.
"I'm going to be real with you. I haven't really had any back troubles before," Irving told reporters. "So when I got the MRI back and found out it was a bulging disk, I spoke to a few experts, a few doctors, spoke to some of my teammates, spoke to some of the guys on our coaching staff as well, who have dealt with surgery or dealt with just the maintenance of that. It's on and off."
The Mavericks released their official injury report for Wednesday, and the star guard is listed as doubtful against the Pelicans. Irving said he hoped to play in the back-to-back, but the team may take the proper precautions with him.
Dallas is currently without star guard Luka Donic, who is still nursing a calf injury and expects to be out until February. The Mavericks also lost starting center Derrick Lively to an ankle injury on Tuesday.
Dallas is currently 22-18 on the year after reaching the NBA Finals last season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
