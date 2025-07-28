Lakers Champion, Ex-New Orleans Forward Announces Dire Financial Situation
Being an NBA journeyman is one of the most difficult jobs for an athlete to endure. Constant changes of scenery, no familiarity, and no solidified place to settle a family could be challenging both mentally and physically.
But, carving out 18 seasons like former New Orleans forward and NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Trevor Ariza, is something to be applauded for.
Ariza was a crucial role player for almost two decades in the NBA, with stops that included the Lakers with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol early in his career, the Rockets with James Harden and Chris Paul in the middle of his career, and the Lakers again with LeBron James at the end of his career.
Despite the playoff games, hefty contracts, and luxurious lifestyle that come with an 18-season career in the NBA, post-retirement funds can still be low if not managed properly.
A new report by ClutchPoints revealed that Ariza is in need of serious financial help.
"Trevor Ariza says he’s broke, and asking the court to lower his child support payments," the report said. "Ariza says the situation has become even more unbalanced because he’s now the primary caregiver for their son, Tristan, since late 2023."
The report continued to say, "According to Ariza, Bree left the marriage with a luxury car, real estate, and half of his retirement accounts, yet refuses to work or contribute financially, despite being capable."
Ariza himself commented on the situation and said, "'I’ve been exploring deals, trying everything to create income. Nothing stable has come through. Things changed since we finalized this.'"
Ariza was reported to have made "over $116 million across 18 seasons," according to ClutchPoints, and played for the New Orleans Hornets during the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons, playing in 116 total games.
