LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets hit the road on Sunday with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Charlotte has dealt with major injuries to a few key players this season, including star guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets currently have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Ball is averaging 25.2 points and 7.4 assists this season and continues to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league. Injuries have hampered much of his development since joining the NBA, and he has missed significant time over the past few seasons. Ball is listed on the injury report for Sunday's game.
The all-star point guard is out against the Pelicans and for the remainder of the season with ankle and wrist injuries. Ball has played fewer than 50 games for the third straight season after procedures for both injuries will hold him from playing in the team's final ten games. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the news earlier this week.
"Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward."
Many felt Ball was an all-star snub this season after posting career highs in points this year. The five-year guard was not chosen as a starter or a reserve for the game after being named a starter in 2022. Tip-off for Sunday's game in New Orleans is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors