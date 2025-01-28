Latest Report on Potential Toronto Raptors Trade for $158 Million Star
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the New Orleans Pelicans are among those expected to be active during this time. New Orleans sits at 12-35 on the year, with their playoff hopes all but gone. They will now focus on making the best possible moves to ensure stability for their future.
One of those moves is deciding the future of star forward Brandon Ingram, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The market has been quiet for Ingram leading up to the deadline, but a new potential suitor is rumored to be interested in the former No. 2 overall pick. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the Toronto Raptors are a team to watch in the Ingram sweepstakes.
"It remains to be seen whether the Raptors become more than that where Ingram is concerned, but the mere suggestion of potential Raptors interest is the most significant development in weeks when it comes to the New Orleans forward who earned his lone All-Star berth during the 2019-20 season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic," Stein writes.
Stein continues and says that Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is the 'centerpiece' for Toronto and looks to pair a star next to him. Barnes became an all-star for the first time in his career last season and is off to another solid start this year.
"The Raptors, though, are likewise believed to be actively searching for players to expand on a core that features reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Scottie Barnes as the undeniable centerpiece," Stein said. "As my Sportsnet colleague Michael Grange put it in a story he wrote last week, Toronto is said to be looking for a 'significant piece' to pair with Barnes."
Meanwhile, there remain injury concerns for Ingram, who has been out since December 7th with an ankle injury. The former Duke standout played the most games since his rookie season last year but is still out indefinitely now. New Orleans and Ingram failed to agree on a contract extension this offseason, so moving him before the deadline should be a priority for the Pelicans.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors