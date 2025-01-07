Latest Trade Report on NBA Star Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans' 7-29 start to the season isn't what many envisioned for this team. After winning 49 games last season and adding former all-star guard Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans hoped to be true contenders in the Western Conference. Instead, after a series of injuries to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Murray, New Orleans may look to hit the reset button on their future.
One way to accomplish that is by trading one of their stars for future assets, and most point to Ingram as a prime candidate for that. The former all-star forward is playing in the final year of his deal, and he and the Pelicans failed to agree upon a long-term extension to stay in New Orleans. With Ingram scheduled to become a free agent next summer, the Pelicans could look to deal the former No. 2 overall pick or fear he walks into free agency for nothing.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton took a deep dive on every Western Conference team's prime trade candidate ahead of next month's deadline, and Ingram was the most likely choice to be traded away from New Orleans.
Pelton writes, "Less than six months away from hitting unrestricted free agency, Ingram is one of the most interesting trade candidates before the deadline. If another team had been motivated to offer equivalent talent that better fits the Pelicans' roster and payroll, they would have already made that trade. New Orleans (which also faces a looming decision on Zion Williamson's future) might have to count on another team deciding Ingram is the biggest upgrade possible before the deadline."
"If that doesn't happen, what's the least value the Pelicans would accept in return during a lost season? Or would they consider keeping Ingram for a possible sign-and-trade next summer? We'll know soon."
There's a major financial piece New Orleans is sure to consider. The team is already slightly above the luxury tax and has never paid the tax in its franchise history. Reports over the summer indicated that Ingram sought a maximum extension worth around $50 million per season, while he makes around $36 million now. Likely any deal for Ingram would include draft picks and an expiring contract the Pelicans wouldn't be on the books for next season.
Where that deal comes from remains to be seen, as there was not a high demand for the former all-star earlier this summer. Ingram is currently out indefinitely with an ankle injury. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 rebounds on the season.
