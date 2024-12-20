Latest Update on Lakers, Pelicans NBA Trade Deadline Plan
Even though the New Orleans Pelicans are potentially having a firesale and getting rid of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, that doesn't mean they don't have specific desires in mind.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, both the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans are in the market for another center. Here is the exact excerpt from Fischer's article on The Stein Line.
"So it should be no surprise, then, that there's a rather robust trade market coalescing for centers this winter," Fischer said. "With many names and situations to monitor. The Lakers' interest in acquiring a center has been well-documented. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has long desired a switchable reserve to complement Ivica Zubac, league sources say. Milwaukee has made calls to explore ways to add more of a lob threat to complement Brook Lopez, according to league sources, while the Bucks' incumbent center has generated no shortage of trade interest since last summer. In New Orleans, meanwhile, tremendous potential flashed by rookie center Yves Missi has not dimmed the Pelicans' desire to pursue potential additions to their frontcourt rotation if they are in any position to buy before this trade deadline."
Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans had a fantastic center in Jonas Valanciunas. After leaving to the Washington Wizards, Valanciunas became one of the most attractive center pieces in the NBA, being coveted by teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
With a record of 5-22, the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make the first move in blowing up their roster. One would have to imagine that they're on the fence because the team still hasn't played a fully healthy game, but on the other end, they're never fully healthy.
