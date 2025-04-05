LeBron James Hurts Thumb on Block Attempt in Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night for a Western Conference matchup with significant playoff implications for LA.
With just six games left in the regular season, the Lakers are fighting for playoff positioning, but they likely feel confident enough to beat any opponent in their path. With superstar duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading the way, the Lakers have the talent to beat anyone in a seven-game series, but health will be a key factor.
In Friday's game against the Pelicans, LeBron James suffered an injury scare that likely had the Lakers holding their breath. While rising up for a block attempt, James got his right thumb stuck in the rim.
James left the game momentarily to tape his thumb, but quickly returned, and it does not seem to be affecting him. The injury certainly could have been worse, and minor thumb pain seems to be the best-case scenario for James and the Lakers in that situation.
The Lakers took a 62-53 lead at halftime, led by James with 13 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals through 17 minutes on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range.
James has already missed 11 games this season, and with the playoffs quickly approaching, it would take a lot to sideline him any more. The Lakers have not been at their best, losing five of their last eight games, as Friday's game against the Pelicans is certainly a must-win situation for them to get back in the win column.