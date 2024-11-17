LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers vs. Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for their fifth-straight win on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winners of four in a row, the Lakers are now 8-4 on the NBA season. This is good for the fifth best record in the Western Conference.
It has been much more of a struggle for the Pelicans, as they are just 4-9 through 13 games, which has them 14th in the Western Conference. Injuries have played a huge role in this, as Zion Williamson and several other top Pelicans players have been sidelined.
Before recording a stat in this game, Lakers star LeBron James made NBA history by moving into fifth all-time in games played. James passed Utah Jazz legend John Stockton on this list, and is now 17 games behind Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for fourth all-time.
Already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James is now ascending up the all-time games played list. There is a strong chance that James eventually becomes the NBA’s all-time leader in games played, as he is now just 106 games away from Hall-of-Fame center Robert Parish who sits atop this list.
James has been playing very well to start the new NBA season, entering play on Saturday averaging 23.5 points, 9.6 assists, and 8.8 rebounds while shooting a career high 44.6% from three-point range.
