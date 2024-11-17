Los Angeles Lakers Starter Ruled OUT vs Pelicans
After a six-game losing streak crushed their dreams early into the 2024-25 season, the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back to beat the Denver Nuggets on Friday, earning their second win in their last 11 games.
New Orleans does not get to celebrate their win for very long, as they immediately move on to face the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
The Pelicans have hit an injury roadblock early into the season, missing a few key pieces to explain their rough start. The Lakers, on the other hand, have had a solid 8-4 start to the year, led by new head coach JJ Redick and their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
While LA is not dealing with as many injuries as New Orleans, they will be down a couple of impact players to give the Pelicans more of a shot to upset the Hollywood squad.
Standout forward Rui Hachimura has been ruled out for the Lakers against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.
Hachimura has played, and started, in ten games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds with 42.1/50.0/82.6 shooting splits.
This will be Hachimura's second straight inactive and third of the season, as the Lakers will certainly miss his presence on the second leg of a back-to-back. Standout rookie Dalton Knecht will likely start in his place, as he did on Friday, giving the Lakers another dangerous offensive weapon alongside the starters.
The Pelicans will have their hands full on Saturday night with a very talented Lakers squad, but it is an opportunity to make a statement and pick up their second consecutive win.
