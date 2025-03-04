Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing some of their best basketball of the season and now travel to face one of the hottest teams in the NBA with a road game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
New Orleans has won four of their last five games, including two road games on this current four-game swing.
On the flip side, Los Angeles has the longest winning streak in the Western Conference, having won six straight games, and is now the No. 2 seed in the West. Many wondered how the acquisition of Luka Doncic before the trade deadline would affect the Lakers' chances to compete amongst the elite in the conference.
The five-time all-star has appeared in eight games for the Lakers, averaging 22 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Doncic had a significant calf injury earlier in the season, nearly missing two months, and missed the February 20th game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles released their injury report for Tuesday's game, and the five-time All-NBA guard appears on the list.
Doncic is listed as questionable against the Pelicans with a right knee contusion. The Slovenian guard played 37 minutes on Sunday against the Clippers, scoring 29 points in the Lakers' 108-102 victory over the cross-town rivals. He left the game early in the first half but returned shortly afterward.
Doncic is slowly gaining his footing with the Lakers after the shocking trade sent him there before the deadline. Lakers head coach JJ Redick credits his competitive spirit as a reason why he can be so successful in this league.
“It was that verve and that spirit of competition", Reddick said about Doncic's play against the Clippers. "But also just something that is – maybe it’s an inner demon, I don’t know – but it comes out and it’s fantastic for us when it does.”
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CST.
