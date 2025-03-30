Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans play at home before embarking on a road trip that has them away from home for four of the next five games. Meanwhile, the Hornets have the second-worst road record in the league heading into Sunday's matchup.
New Orleans hopes to end this year without any further injury and prepare for the NBA Draft. The Pelicans have used 41 different lineups this season because of all the injuries on the roster. Both teams released their injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
The big name on the report for New Orleans is Zion Williamson, who will miss his fifth straight game because of back soreness. Williamson has played just 30 games this season after playing a career-high 70 games last year. The Pelicans have struggled the entire year without their star in the lineup, winning just ten games when the two-time all-star doesn't play.
Joining Williamson on the list is starting guard CJ McCollum (foot), Herb Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), and Brandon Boston (ankle). In addition to the players out, the Pelicans list Jordan Hawkins (ankle) and Kelly Olynyk (Achilles) as questionable to play on Sunday.
Charlotte will be without star guard LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury. Grant Williams (ACL), Mark Williams (foot), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Green (shoulder), Seth Curry (knee), Tre Mann (disc), and Damion Baugh (G League) are all out. Hornets guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is probable to play against the Pelicans.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors