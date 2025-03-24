Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans finished their road trip going 1-2 after a 136-130 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are near the bottom of their respective conferences and look to end the season hoping to be contenders again next year.
Injuries have decimated each club's roster, with star players and key bench contributors missing significant time for both teams. Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed the last two games of the team's road trip with back issues, and he is listed on the injury report again for Monday night's game.
Williamson is among seven players out for the game against the 76ers. Along with him missing in action are CJ McCollum (rest), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Brandon Boston (ankle), Bruce Brown (return to play reconditioning), Herb Jones (shoulder), and Dejounte Murray (Achilles). Rookie center Yves Missi is questionable to play with hip soreness.
The Sixers also tout a massive injury report for Monday night's matchup. Philadelphia has 10 players out against the Pelicans, with star names like Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin), and Tyrese Maxey (back/finger sprain) not dressing out. Joining them on the list are Andre Drummond (toe), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Jared McCain (knee), and Kelly Oubre, Jr. (knee).
Philadelphia is a massive disappointment this season after signing Paul George to a four-year deal this past summer. The Sixers hope to keep their Top-6 protected first-round draft pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
