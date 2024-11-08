Miami Heat Floated as Trade Destination for $158M NBA Star
Despite the surplus of talent in New Orleans with Zion Williamson and others, the Pelicans are off to an underwhelming start this year with a 3-6 record, currently having them second-worst in the Western Conference. With that, trade possibilities have begun to be thrown out as New Orleans could eye a trade to shake up their roster.
On the other hand, the Miami Heat find themselves in the middle of the Eastern Conference and are a team constantly being thrown around as a trade destination for some stars across the league. While star forward Jimmy Butler is often the subject of these rumors, assuming Miami chooses to sell at the deadline, there are some who believe they could look to add talent instead.
In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, Brandon Ingram was a player floated as a potential trade fit for the Miami Heat.
Via Buckley: "The Heat are perpetually searching for more offensive oomph, and Ingram could provide it. He has long been a rock-solid scorer and secondary creator, and his three-ball has so far impressed with both quantity and quality."
While Miami has talent at the guard positions with Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro along with a franchise cornerstone at center with Bam Adebayo, Buckley views Ingram as an option for the Heat as they navigate the unknown future of Jimmy Butler.
Buckley added in his piece, "It's also possible Miami needs a long-term replacement for Butler, who has a chance to join Ingram in 2025 free agency. The Heat might see an investment in Ingram as a more sustainable strategy—Ingram is eight years younger and a better timeline fit with Bam Adebayo—and they could even believe their developmental staff will coax more consistent defensive effort out of him."
Butler's negotiations with the Heat this summer saw the two sides fail to agree to a deal, as Butler now has the option to opt out of his $52.4 million player option this summer to enter unrestricted free agency.
