Warriors, Heat Floated as Trade Destinations for Pelicans Star
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams to start the season. Owning a 6-1 record through their first seven games, the Warriors have surprised a lot of people with their play so far.
There was understandably a lot of talk in the offseason about Golden State’s inability to acquire an established co-star for Steph Curry, but their depth has really shined through seven games. Should the Warriors look to cash in at the trade deadline and make a big move, they seemingly still have the assets to do so.
If they continue to play this well, the Warriors will likely not be incentivized to shake things up too much. This is especially the case if Jonathan Kuminga, who is widely considered Golden State’s best trade asset, continues his recent strong play.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed one “dream” and “realistic” trade target for each NBA team. New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram was floated as a realistic option for Golden State and the Miami Heat.
Via Hughes: “The Warriors have more than enough assets to land Ingram, due to his contract expectations rendering him a potential rental and suppressing his value. They could probably even acquire him without surrendering Kuminga.”
On the potential Miami fit, Hughes added, “A common name throughout this exercise, Ingram is an intriguing scorer whose expiring contract brings risks—while also suppressing his cost. The Heat should have faith they can indoctrinate Ingram into their culture and get the most out of him.”
Because he is a free agent at the end of this season, Ingram will likely not require a significant trade package. That said, a team acquiring him would want to ensure he makes sense as a longterm option, assuming they aren’t looking for a rental.
