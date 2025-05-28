Pelicans Scoop

Minnesota Timberwolves Urged to Trade for $197 Million All-Star

Should the Minnesota Timberwolves make a trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson to pair with Anthony Edwards?

Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
If the Minnesota Timberwolves fail to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5, it'll be the second year in a row where Anthony Edwards was outplayed by a peer of his generation in the Conference Finals.

Should that happen, one big question will be what happens next? Should the Timberwolves just run it back with the hopes of having their younger players develop? Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the team should make a homerun swing for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

"If the Wolves can't get past the Oklahoma City Thunder and need to raise their offensive ceiling, Williamson and Edwards together would be an unstoppable scoring combo when healthy," Swartz said.

In all likelihood, it's hard to see the Timberwolves making another drastic change for a new All-Star this offseason. A player who seems far more likely to join the team and make an immediate impact would be a Jrue Holiday or a Derrick White. If the Timberwolves had another two-way player like one of those two, it would be a perfect fit.

For the Pelicans, it doesn't seem like the team will trade Zion Williamson either. New head of basketball operations Joe Dumars seems determined to keep Williamson for this year and try things out. However, maybe things could change for the Pelicans if they have another injury-riddled season.

