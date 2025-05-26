Ex-NBA Champion’s Karl-Anthony Towns Statement After Knicks-Pacers Game 3
Once the New York Knicks took down the reigning NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it looked as though the route to the NBA Finals was as wide open as it's ever been for them. Being led by a star in Jalen Brunson, who has produced all playoffs, the Knicks found themselves in a tough position entering Sunday night.
Despite being down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks kept their season alive on Sunday night with a 20-point comeback win in Indiana with a 106-100 victory. However, this time, it was Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, backed by a 20-point fourth quarter. Responding to this, ex-NBA Champion and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins praised Towns.
Despite taking a shot at Towns earlier during the game, Perkins acknowledged the star center's performance, which was a main reason for the Knicks taking home a crucial Game 3 win. After being benched late during New York's Game 2 loss, Towns turned it around and proved why he was an All-NBA player this year.
Towns finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and even though it wasn't his best performance of the series statistically, he kept the Knicks from falling down 3-0 in the series, which would present a near-impossible comeback chance.
Looking ahead for Towns and the Knicks, they'll look to even the series up on Tuesday, with tip-off in Indiana set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
