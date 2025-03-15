Multiple NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Zion Williamson Trade
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is looking to end this season healthy for the first time in a long time.
Each of the past two seasons has ended with Williamson out because of a hamstring injury. The two-time all-star suffered one earlier this year, causing him to miss 27 straight games from November to January.
There is no denying Zion's immense talent when he's available on the court. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is setting career-highs in rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. Williamson's ceiling is still pretty high, given he's just 25 years old and dominant when he's on the court.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon believes there will be teams in pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick this summer. MacMahon says "several" teams are expected to pursue a deal for him in the offseason. Williamson signed a five-year contract with New Orleans in 2022.
That contract included clauses and incentives that Zion would make a certain weight and participate in a selected number of games per season. Williamson is again in jeopardy of missing those marks for games played. He is on target to play less than 40 games for the fourth time in his career this season.
Williamson is playing in the best shape of his career, currently under his college weight of 262 pounds. Still, the Pelicans aim for their star to remain healthy for the remainder of this year and build for the future. If that future is with another team next season, then New Orleans is hitting the reset button on its franchise.
