NBA Admits Missed Call in Bucks vs Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks battled in a game between two very shorthanded teams. Unsurprisingly, it ended up being a very tightly-contested game with the Bucks coming out on top 111-107.
The NBA released its last two-minute report in the game, revealing a crucial mistake in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
Pelicans guard Lester Quinones should have been whistled for a foul against Ryan Rollins when he was instead rewarded with forcing a steal.
"Quinones (NOP) reaches in and initiates illegal contact with Rollins' (MIL) wrist that causes him to lose control of the ball."
In the grand scheme of things, the call did not impact the overall outcome of the game too much, as the Milwaukee Bucks still ended up winning by four points.
Sunday night's game was a great teaching moment for some of the younger players on the Pelicans roster. It gave players like Yves Missi and Lester Quinones an opportunity to play meaningful minutes that could impact a game.
Missi continues to be a potential star, putting up 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists on 9/13 shooting from the field. When the Pelicans are finally fully healthy next season, they have a great potential starting lineup with Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi.
The Pelicans' next game is against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Related Articles
Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors