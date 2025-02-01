NBA Admits Mistakes in Celtics vs Pelicans Game
Despite entering their Friday night contest against the Boston Celtics as losers of four-straight, the New Orleans Pelicans were coming off a one-point loss against the Dallas Mavericks and looking to turn their fortune around. However, given the matchup against the reigning NBA Champions and being without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the odds weren't in their favor.
Unluckily for Pelicans fans, they suffered another close loss with a 118-116 final score to the Celtics. Even after Dejounte Murray went with a season-ending injury in the first half, Trey Murphy III's 40 points weren't enough to make the second-half comeback. However, there was some controversy at the end that might've turned the game's favor to New Orleans.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Friday's Pelicans-Celtics matchup, revealing two errors in the officiating late in the game.
At the 1:37 mark in the fourth quarter, the referees made an incorrect call on a shooting foul in favor of New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy.
"White (BOS) has a resting forearm on Murphy III's (NOP) body as he drives toward the basket, and marginal contact occurs before White removes his arm during Murphy III's upward shooting motion.""
Seconds of game time later at the 1:17 mark, Pelicans guard Javonte Green was assessed for a shooting foul on a shot by Boston's Kristaps Porzingis, which should have been a goaltend instead of free throws.
"Green (NOP) puts his hand through the net and makes contact with the ball while it's in the imaginary cylinder as the called illegal contact occurs with Porzingis (BOS) during his play at the basket."
While the Pelican ultimately lost against the Celtics on Friday night, Boston was disadvantaged twice in the final two minutes of the game.
