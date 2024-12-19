NBA Fans React to Update on Potential Brandon Ingram, Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are teams likely heading in two opposite directions at the NBA trade deadline. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still playing at a high level, the Lakers are expected to buy at the deadline in an attempt to to reenter championship contention with this core.
As for the Pelicans, their 5-22 record almost certainly makes them sellers at the deadline, with stars like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson expected to be available for trade. Could the Lakers be a trade partner for New Orleans and perhaps land one of their available stars?
It can be easy to forget that Ingram and James played together for one season before the Davis trade that sent LA’s young core to New Orleans. In a recent report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic, a potential Lakers-Ingram reunion was mostly shut down.
Via Buha: “Other names that have come up in talks with team and league personnel over the past few weeks include Utah’s Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, Toronto’s Bruce Brown Jr., Portland’s Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III and Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers are not anticipated to be heavily in the mix for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Chicago’s Zach LaVine.”
Lakers fans have been reacting to this report, with many agreeing that a move for Ingram or other expensive stars would not be smart.
"I don't want the Lakers in the mix for any of them tbh," a fan wrote. "Big names with big contracts and constantly injured is not what the Lakers need. They should be getting quality depth and athleticism."
"Good, that'd be a mistake," another fan commented.
"I’m okay with this but guaranteed they also won’t move for players like DFS cam Johnson or any other good role players," a fan replied. "It’s called the Pelinka train and we are all on it. TERRIBLE FRONT OFFICE."
"They don’t have the assets," a fan claimed.
Ingram is a free agent after this season, which means any team trading for him would have to then re-sign him in free agency to avoid it being a rental situation. The Lakers may not feel as if they are in a position to do that, which could explain this report from Buha.
