NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson Injury News Before Pelicans vs Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans host the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. However, the Pelicans may be without their best player, Zion Williamson, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring/quad injury. The two-time All-Star has missed the last two home games dealing with hamstring soreness.
Going up against the undefeated Cavaliers will be challenging for New Orleans, which is riddled with injuries to some of its best players. In addition, Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III are all out for extended periods with different injuries.
Fans reacted strongly to the news that Williamson is questionable to play on Wednesday.
Via @supercarp123: "If you're questionable for over a week, you're injured. Tell fans the truth."
Via @neworleansown89: "Man y'all saw what happened to Aaron Gordon. Stop complaining, don't rush a hamstring or calf injury."
Via @Joehelyusmah2: "Good god"
Via @pfisher6: "Respectfully, and I mean this in the most disrespectful way possible, we all want Zion traded"
NBA fans have a wide range of emotions about Williamson's injury status. Last year, he played the most games in his NBA career, 70, although his chance to play in his first playoffs was cut short after he injured his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also had his 2022-2023 season end abruptly after playing 29 games once he injured his hamstring against the Philadelphia 76ers. This will continue to be a hot-button issue until the star forward returns to the court and helps the Pelicans get back in the win column.
