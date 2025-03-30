NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Injury News for Pelicans-Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson continues to battle injuries this season despite playing well when available. The two-time all-star has played in 30 games, averaging career-best in rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. Williamson is averaging 24.6 points on 56% shooting from the field.
Zion has missed the last four games due to a back injury he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans is 10-33 this year when Williamson does not play. The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, and the former Duke standout is out again with back soreness.
Many have vocally criticized Williamson for his lack of availability since he entered the league in 2019. Zion will now play in his than 40 games this season for the fourth time in his career. Fans took to social media to react to the injury news of Williamson not playing Sunday.
@Courtsidecom: Shocker
@vfam_meta: Rest up Zion
@ihydrogen__: Tough loss for the Pelicans. They'll need others to step up in his absence.
@ikhlaqa2638: Ooooo no know rest.
New Orleans is currently 20-54 on the season and will miss the Play-In Tournament since its inception four years ago. The Pelicans were hoping Williamson would recreate some of the good health he had last year when he played in 70 games, a career-high for him.
Last year still ended with him injuring his hamstring and missing the playoffs, as the Pelicans were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson may end this season hurt again for him and the struggling Pelicans.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
