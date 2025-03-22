NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Injury News For Pelicans-Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans end their road trip with an early afternoon game against the Detroit Pistons.
Both teams met in New Orleans about a week ago, with the Pistons handing the Pelicans a season-worst 46-point loss at home. Star forward Zion Williamson led all scorers, with 30 points, but New Orleans could not keep pace with Detroit's fastbreak offense.
Williamson missed Friday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with back soreness. The two-time all-star took a few physical fouls in the team's Wednesday night victory over the Wolves, but his back did not allow him to play on Friday. New Orleans released their injury report for Sunday's game, and Williamson is listed as questionable to play.
Health has been a major topic of Zion's career since entering into the NBA back in 2019. Many analysts questioned Williamson's conditioning in the past, speculating it led to many of his injury-plagued seasons. This year, the former No. 1 overall pick missed 27 straight games with a hamstring injury. NBA fans reacted strongly to the injury news of Williamson being questionable on Sunday.
Williamson has been on the long list of Pelicans who have faced injury issues this year. New Orleans has already lost Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III to season-ending injuries. Zion has had his last three seasons end with injuries, so the goal for him and the Pelicans is to finish the year healthy and build for next season.
Tip-off for Sunday's game at Detroit is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
