NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Injury News for Warriors-Pelicans
After a three-day break, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Golden State Warriors Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans have not played since Monday night's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and host a Warriors team desperate for a win. With less than three weeks left in their season, injuries continue to pile up for New Orleans.
Star forward Zion Williamson missed the last three games with back soreness. The two-time all-star took a hard fall in last Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been sidelined ever since. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday's big matchup against Golden State.
Williamson will miss his fourth straight game on Friday with a back injury. Injuries have defined most of Zion's career since he entered into the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019. Fans reacted strongly on social media to the news of the former Duke standout being sidelined yet again.
@broccolierabe: Sick league! Nobody even plays lol
@Lo_ethen: Poor Zion man can’t start healthy
@vfam_meta: I was hoping he was playing
@ProPelsTalk: At this point, just shut it down for the rest of the year
The Pelicans are 20-53 on the season and in second-to-last place in the Western Conference standings.
Williamson is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, but Zion will play fewer than 40 games for the fourth time in his career. The 6-foot-6 forward signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans back in 2022.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
