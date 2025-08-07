NBA Insider Gives Warning to Toronto Raptors After Brandon Ingram Decision
The Toronto Raptors made a splash this past trade deadline, acquiring star forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans and signing him to a three-year, $120 million contract extension. However, one well-respected insider believes there's a significant issue that could cause Toronto to end up having buyer's remorse.
During a recent appearance on the ALL NBA Podcast with Adam Mares, ESPN analyst and former NBA sharpshooter Tim Legler suggested that Ingram's availability is a major cause for pause when considering how the 27-year-old will factor into Toronto's projected over/under of 37.5 wins next season.
"Brandon Ingram over the last four years has been available in 56% of his team's games," Legler said. "56%. And the two years before that, he played 60. So, like, you can just pencil it in. I mean, he's going to miss a large chunk of the season."
In his nine years in the NBA, Ingram has only eclipsed 65 or more games played in a season just once, that being his rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since joining the Pelicans, he's had three seasons appearing in 55 games or fewer.
"Now, if Brandon Ingram played 75 games last year with his skill level and what this team needs ... I might even think this team [Toronto Raptors], hey, man, they might be a .500 team because he's that talented, but he's just never available. I don't know, they won 30 (last season). I don't know how you figure they're going to win eight more games. So I'm taking the under."
Because of Ingram's frequent absences and the general fit of Toronto's roster, Legler's co-host Mares also agreed that the Raptors' end-of-season win total will fall below their current projection.
"I'm taking the under as well," Mares said. "I don't love the roster and how it comes together, but they do have a lot of players that I really like. They're starting five. It is all good players. Do I like the way it comes together? Not at all ... I'm with you. I don't see what is meaningfully different about them this year, 37.5 feels high. I think they win 35 or so somewhere around there."
New Orleans' Current Situation
The New Orleans Pelicans' win total over/under currently sits at 31.5, which would require an 11-game improvement over their abysmal 21-61 performance last season. The team will feature recently acquired Jordan Poole alongside star forward Zion Williamson, with rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen expected to play significant roles for the young, rebuilding franchise.
New Orleans won at least 35 games for three straight seasons between 2021-2024, including a 49-33 campaign in 2023-24 that unfortunately ended in a first round loss to the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
