NBA Legend’s Strong Statement on Pelicans Rookie Jeremiah Fears
The New Orleans Pelicans finished this past season with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, ending up with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With a talented group of forwards and wings highlighted by Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson, the franchise and new regime looked to build around that by selecting Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma.
A breakout star for the Sooners last season, he averaged 17.1 points per game and had several impressive performances playing against strong SEC talent. Now, as he embarks on his next basketball journey, Detroit Pistons and NBA legend Isiah Thomas shared a strong statement about the Pelicans rookie guard.
"He is extremely talented. Coming out of Chicago, Derrick Rose, Tim Hardaway, Maurice Cheeks, myself, Ronnie Lester. There is a boatload of Chicago point guards you have to live up to... He understands the assignment," Thomas said during the broadcast of the Pelicans-Thunder Summer League game.
A list of talented point guards that stretches across the history of the NBA, Fears will have high expectations beginning his rookie year. It's clear he already does for himself, as in a recent interview during Summer League, he shared he sees himself being a Top 2 point guard of all-time in 10 years.
Through four games in Summer League, Fears has averaged 16.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Entering a solid guard room with Jordan Poole, Jose Alvarado, and Dejounte Murray, he'll have to work to earn his playing time.
