NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Concerning Zion Williamson Statement
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is enduring another injury-filled season. The two-time NBA All-Star has played in just ten games this season after dealing with calf and hamstring issues earlier in the year. New Orleans is being cautious with him moving forward, restricting his minutes and not playing him in back-to-back games.
Williamson's health has caused national media criticism again this season, with strong opinions from pundits like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe questioning the forward's commitment to basketball because of his extensive injury history. Now, an NBA legend feels that Williamson's days in the league may be numbered because of this.
Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen spoke on the Patrick Bet David Podcast and feels Williamson "won't last" in the league.
"I think the organization has bent over backward to maintain some professionalism," Pippen said. "This kid is not even on the court working to be a professional basketball player... I don't know what to make of his career thus far, if there is a lockout or any injuries, it's going to take him out."
Despite the Chicago legend's harsh comments, he said plenty of general managers in the league are willing to take a chance on Williamson because of his immense talent. He highlighted Miami Heat executive Pat Riley as a situation Zion could benefit from because of the Heat's strict culture.
The former No. 1 overall pick played in a career-high 70 games last season before injuring his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament. Williamson showed up this season in the best shape of his career, reportedly down to his college weight at Duke, but another hamstring injury sidelined him for 27 straight games.
Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this year. However, his Pelicans team is just 11-32 on the season.
