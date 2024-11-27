NBA Star Brandon Ingram Receives Final Injury Update vs Raptors
After losing five games straight, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans are in desperate need of a win against the struggling Toronto Raptors tonight.
Tonight's game is a rare moment of two struggling teams with a 4-14 record in what should be an equal matchup. Both teams are missing their own fair share of players as well.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, not only will the team be missing Zion Williamson and a plethora of other starters, but they'll now be missing Brandon Ingram as well.
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that Brandon Ingram has been downgraded from questionable to out with right calf soreness.
The Pelicans will now be missing Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson as they face off against the Toronto Raptors tonight. Ingram has not played for the Pelicans since November 22 against the Golden State Warriors, where he put up 18 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 43.8% shooting from the field. Through 16 games this season, he's averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 46/36/83 shooting from the field.
One bright spot, however, is the return of Dejounte Murray. Murray only played one game for the Pelicans before getting injured against the Chicago Bulls. Hopefully, Murray's return is the start of numerous other playres finally returning for the team.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
