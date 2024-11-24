Pelicans Scoop

NBA Star Brandon Ingram Reportedly Makes Big Career Decision

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is reportedly making a career decision.

Joey Linn

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Star forward Brandon Ingram is in the final year of his five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Entering unrestricted free agency after this season, Ingram will be a very interesting player this summer.

Having spent the last six seasons in New Orleans, Ingram has averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists across 303 games. With just 10 games of playoff experience, Ingram has not played much in the postseason, but has proven the ability to be a high-level scorer during the regular season.

Ahead of his looming free agency, Ingram has reportedly made a career move. According to Will Guillory and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Ingram is leaving his agency, Excel Sports. 

It remains unclear if this is a decision Ingram made solely due to his upcoming free agency, or if he has a trade on his mind before then. The Pelicans enter Sunday with the worst record in the Western Conference, having won just four of their 17 games to begin the season. This is primarily due to injuries, but regardless of the reason, these early season struggles make the Pelicans potential sellers at the deadline.

If Ingram were to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, it would make sense for the star forward to land on a team where there is mutual interest in signing a longterm deal. All of this could factor into his decision to change agencies, but it remains to be seen how things play out for the one-time All-Star.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News