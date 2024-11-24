NBA Star Brandon Ingram Reportedly Makes Big Career Decision
Star forward Brandon Ingram is in the final year of his five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Entering unrestricted free agency after this season, Ingram will be a very interesting player this summer.
Having spent the last six seasons in New Orleans, Ingram has averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists across 303 games. With just 10 games of playoff experience, Ingram has not played much in the postseason, but has proven the ability to be a high-level scorer during the regular season.
Ahead of his looming free agency, Ingram has reportedly made a career move. According to Will Guillory and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Ingram is leaving his agency, Excel Sports.
It remains unclear if this is a decision Ingram made solely due to his upcoming free agency, or if he has a trade on his mind before then. The Pelicans enter Sunday with the worst record in the Western Conference, having won just four of their 17 games to begin the season. This is primarily due to injuries, but regardless of the reason, these early season struggles make the Pelicans potential sellers at the deadline.
If Ingram were to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, it would make sense for the star forward to land on a team where there is mutual interest in signing a longterm deal. All of this could factor into his decision to change agencies, but it remains to be seen how things play out for the one-time All-Star.
