NBA Star Trey Murphy's Strong Los Angeles Lakers Statement

New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy gave his thoughts on the Lakers' defense

Liam Willerup

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, many critics around the league believed that their defense would struggle. That hasn't been the case at all, as the Lakers have been surging with an eight-game winning streak. It was highlighted during their win over the New Orleans Pelicans, holding them to sub-30% shooting from behind the arc.

While Max Christie and Anthony Davis played major roles for their defense, the Lakers have been pleasantly surprised to see an uptick in production from Jaxson Hayes, who has assumed the starting center spot. Following the Lakers-Pelicans game, forward Trey Murphy shared some high praise for the Lakers' standout defense.

"They play a really smart defense where they shut off driving lanes, they help off of guys and they just try to funnel everything into the paint but also still try to take away paint points," Murphy shared on an episode of The Young Man & The Three.

While Murphy did convert 50% of his shots with 19 points against the Lakers, he was held to one for six shots from behind the arc. The Lakers also disrupted New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday night, holding him to 3-13 shooting in the win.

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III
Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even though the Lakers' defense has been great as of late, they have a ways to go before they catch the Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast the league's second-best defense in points per game and have some of the best individual defenders in the NBA.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

