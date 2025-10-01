NBA Star Zion Williamson Discloses How New Healthy Look Will Impact His Game
Just days ahead of the 2025-26 preseason games overseas, Zion Williamson stepped in front of cameras and on the practice floor, looking noticeably slimmer and more energized.
Williamson knows that it is a massive year for both him and the New Orleans Pelicans after one of their worst seasons in franchise history.
"I haven't felt like this since college," Williamson stated at Media Day, which speaks volumes considering he has spent years dealing with frustrating injuries and questions about his weight and conditioning.
Quotes are fine and dandy, but how could it actually affect his performance when he is on the court?
Can Zion Take Another Leap?
When Williamson is on the court and playing with the Pelicans, there is no doubt that he is a freak of nature. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 56.7 percent shooting in the 2024-25 season, but only played in 30 games.
Williamson has missed more games than he has played over his first six seasons in the league, and he spoke to Australian media before the Pelicans' Melbourne Series to talk about his health.
"It means a lot for my game. I am able to stay on the court longer. All my moves are faster, swifter... It just feels good to feel good. I feel really good."
How the New Look Will Help
Zion's ability to transform his health is a visual refresh, but a move to hopefully change his basketball profile.
Shedding extra weight is the best way to lighten the load and increase his availability, which is the single most important factor for the entire team after an injury-ravaged season.
With the return of high-flyers like Trey Murphy III to full health, Zion should be able to push for longer stretches and transform New Orleans into a nightmare in transition, thanks to a focus on cardio endurance that has been developed through cross-training with boxing and field work.
Even though the Pelicans drafted Derik Queen, who is essentially the same frame and position as Williamson, he should be able to operate more freely due to a lighter physical profile.
Zion was already one of the fastest and most powerful players at the forward position before shedding weight, so a faster, more agile Williamson could create open looks for Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones in the corners.
If this physically and mentally transformed Zion Williamson can finally put together a full, healthy season, the floor of the Pelicans instantly rises in a tough Western Conference.
