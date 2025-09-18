Pelicans Coach Willie Green Makes Feelings Clear on Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans are in quite an interesting position as we head into the 2025-26 season.
CJ McCollum is gone in a trade, Brandon Ingram was traded at the trade deadline in February, and Jordan Poole and a group of young assets are now in the rotation.
Along with those new faces, Joe Dumars is now leading the charge in the front office, looking to revitalize and revamp the Pelicans after one of their worst seasons in franchise history.
Green Speaks on Zion
Head coach Willie Green has been on superstar Zion Williamson's side through many of his faults and injury circumstances throughout his time with the Pelicans.
He spoke with WDSU News and talked about the promise he has for him this upcoming season and in the future.
"We're all aligned in our vision and what we believe Zion can do. We like you said, Fletch, we've seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one, and now it's just about doing it and being consistent. And if he is, you know, sky's the limit for him. But also our team," Green said.
What Can the Pelicans Get from Zion This Year?
There is no doubt that when Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant players in the league, when he is healthy.
After playing in 70 games during the 2023-24 season, the Pelicans won 49 games, but in 2024-25 he only played in 30 games, and the Pelicans won 21 games.
Even Joe Dumars realizes the asset they have in Williamson, saying, "He is in really good shape. We have been challenging him like: 'You can't keep doing the same things that you've done in the past and expect something different.' He has stepped up to the challenge so far, and we're gonna keep pushing him."
With the new General Manager and the franchise cornerstone “in constant contact with each other” as Dumars has also said previously, it could be a good sign for New Orleans.
Including Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi, Jordan Poole, and others, the Pelicans could surprise this year. Shocking opinion, I know, but there is still a group of talent left in New Orleans.
Will they be a championship contender? Absolutely not, but they could finally become a sturdy organization with a fun roster behind it.
Maybe an injection of youth with two first-round picks and a renewed philosophy at the top can help shape the organization into something worth taking seriously for once.
Related Articles
Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs Deal With New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Give 6-foot-9 Forward Chance to Join NBA
Pelicans Reunite Jeremiah Fears With College Teammate On Training Camp Deal