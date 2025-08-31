Pelicans Coach Expresses Confidence in Zion Williamson Despite Injury Struggles
Since he was drafted in 2019, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has played at least 65 games, the new minimum for end-of-season award eligibility, just once.
Last year, the forward took a turn for the better through another small sample size, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances — his third-best points-per-game average and third-fewest games played.
New Orleans' brass likes the current trajectory he's on. "He is in really good shape," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said.
Pelicans Confident in Williamson
Beyond Dumars, Williamson has earned the confidence of coach Willie Green, who recently spoke on the 25-year-old's potential with the Pelicans.
"We're all aligned in our vision and what we believe Zion can do," he said. "We've seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one."
In order for that vision to come to fruition, Williamson will have to remain healthy. His offseason habits and work ethic will play a large role in that. Fortunately for both parties, Williamson is keen on making changes to raise the Pelicans' floor.
"He has stepped up to the challenge," Dumars said, "and we're going to keep pushing him."
Dumars expanded on what exactly he's been challenging Williamson to do. His talent is palpable, but according to the executive, it needs to be harnessed in a different way. Dumars is the one leading that charge.
"We have been challenging him like: 'You can't keep doing the same things that you've done in the past and expect something different,'" he said.
The Pelicans have advanced to the NBA Playoffs twice since Williamson's arrival. Both times, their stint was short-lived, but while the team's current roster doesn't lend itself to contention, Dumars and Co. plan to find a way to outperform expectations.
The same way that New Orleans' confidence in Williamson doesn't begin and end with Dumars, its hope heading into training camp next month doesn't, either.
Consider Green on the list of optimists. "Now it's just about doing it and being consistent," the coach said of Williamson's progression. "If he is ... (the) sky's the limit for him. But also our team."
