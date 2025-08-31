Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Coach Expresses Confidence in Zion Williamson Despite Injury Struggles

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green is the latest to express his confidence in Zion Williamson heading into the forward's seventh NBA season

Matt Guzman

Mar 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Mar 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since he was drafted in 2019, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has played at least 65 games, the new minimum for end-of-season award eligibility, just once.

Last year, the forward took a turn for the better through another small sample size, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances — his third-best points-per-game average and third-fewest games played.

New Orleans' brass likes the current trajectory he's on. "He is in really good shape," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said.

Pelicans Confident in Williamson

Beyond Dumars, Williamson has earned the confidence of coach Willie Green, who recently spoke on the 25-year-old's potential with the Pelicans.

"We're all aligned in our vision and what we believe Zion can do," he said. "We've seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one."

In order for that vision to come to fruition, Williamson will have to remain healthy. His offseason habits and work ethic will play a large role in that. Fortunately for both parties, Williamson is keen on making changes to raise the Pelicans' floor.

"He has stepped up to the challenge," Dumars said, "and we're going to keep pushing him."

Dumars expanded on what exactly he's been challenging Williamson to do. His talent is palpable, but according to the executive, it needs to be harnessed in a different way. Dumars is the one leading that charge.

"We have been challenging him like: 'You can't keep doing the same things that you've done in the past and expect something different,'" he said.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches his team from the bench as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in t
Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches his team from the bench as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have advanced to the NBA Playoffs twice since Williamson's arrival. Both times, their stint was short-lived, but while the team's current roster doesn't lend itself to contention, Dumars and Co. plan to find a way to outperform expectations.

The same way that New Orleans' confidence in Williamson doesn't begin and end with Dumars, its hope heading into training camp next month doesn't, either.

Consider Green on the list of optimists. "Now it's just about doing it and being consistent," the coach said of Williamson's progression. "If he is ... (the) sky's the limit for him. But also our team."

Related Articles

How Can Pelicans Out-Perform Projections Next Season?

Only 1 Team Predicted to Finish Below Pelicans in Western Conference

NBA Trade Idea Sends Pelicans' $112 Million Star to Mavericks

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News