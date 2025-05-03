NBA Trade Idea Involves Pelicans Star Zion Williamson In Three-Team Deal
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team's season ended abruptly after another first-round exit in the NBA playoffs. The Bucks have lost three straight playoff series in the opening round since 2022. Now, rumors are circulating that the former NBA Finals MVP could ask for a change of scenery this offseason.
Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to win earlier this season when speaking with reporters about his future in the NBA. "Will my individual athlete be more important than the championship?', the superstar asked. "This is a thing that maybe some players make a mistake. They stay in a place maybe too long."
The Athletic's Eric Nehm conjured a three-team deal involving the Bucks, Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs that could benefit each team. Antetokounmpo would team up with Spurs young phenom Victor Wembanyama in what could prove to be an almost unstoppable frontcourt. Williamson would go up to Milwaukee to give the Bucks a young star after Antetokounmpo's departure.
New Orleans would be a full rebuild after trading Williamson away. Zion played in just 30 games this season and has played less than 50% of his team's games since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019. The Pelicans are in line for a high draft choice after finishing the season at 21-61, the second-worst record in franchise history.
Swift moves were made to the Pelicans' front office, letting go of former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. New Orleans replaced him with Joe Dumars and also brought in former Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver to join the organization. Now, the Pelicans must retool the roster to try to be contenders in the conference next season.
